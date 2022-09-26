Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Lyft Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

