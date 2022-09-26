Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Reaches $55,094.03

Maecenas (ART) traded up 121.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $55,094.03 and $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

