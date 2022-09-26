MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$250,552.93 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.
MAG Silver Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of MAG opened at C$15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
