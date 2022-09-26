MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$250,552.93 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MAG opened at C$15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

