MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$250,552.93 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MAG opened at C$15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.86. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

