MaidCoin ($MAID) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

