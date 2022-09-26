Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.
MDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
