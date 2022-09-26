ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,156,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,386,000 after buying an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

