ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
