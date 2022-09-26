MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

