MAP Protocol Price Down 10.3% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.90 million and $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.