Maple Price Tops $18.65 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $18.65 or 0.00097065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,106.15 or 1.09877289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064947 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

