Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.0 %

MARA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

