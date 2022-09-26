Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MOZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$353.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.28. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.92.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

