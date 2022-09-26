Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.