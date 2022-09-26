Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 895,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 495,147 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

