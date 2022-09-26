Masari Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $118,301.33 and approximately $12.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

