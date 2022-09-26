Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.31 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $115.30 million and $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

