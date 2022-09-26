MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00324771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00073057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00049707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

