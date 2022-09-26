Measurable Data Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official website is mdt.io. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

