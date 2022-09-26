Media Network (MEDIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $624,018.00

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Media Network has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Media Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00040130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00147812 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014144 BTC.

About Media Network

The official website for Media Network is media.network. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

