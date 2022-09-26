Medical Facilities Co. (DR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of DR stock opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.85. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

