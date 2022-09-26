Medicalveda (MVEDA) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Medicalveda has a market capitalization of $187,176.00 and $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalveda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Medicalveda Coin Profile

Medicalveda was first traded on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

