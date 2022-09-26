MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $638,200.00 and approximately $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

