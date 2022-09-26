Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 115,958 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 23.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

