Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

