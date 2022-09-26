MerchDAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218,862.00 (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $218,862.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MerchDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MerchDAO Profile

MerchDAO’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MerchDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MerchDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MerchDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

