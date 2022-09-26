Mercor Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $197,358.00 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mercor Finance

Mercor Finance’s launch date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

