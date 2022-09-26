Meta (META) Price Hits $0.0000

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $236,339.49 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.35 or 1.09933591 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064824 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.