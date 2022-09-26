Meta (META) Price Hits $0.0000

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $236,339.49 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.35 or 1.09933591 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004852 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058567 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005708 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064824 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
About Meta
Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.
Buying and Selling Meta
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
