Metadium Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $64.30 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

