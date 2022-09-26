MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,523.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $28,523.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,685,724,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,504,260,205 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

