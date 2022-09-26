MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $107.20 million and approximately $85,654.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

