Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,761,921 coins and its circulating supply is 80,761,824 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

