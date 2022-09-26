MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity

MetLife Trading Down 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

