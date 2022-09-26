Mettalex Achieves Market Cap of $5.96 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $21,957.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

