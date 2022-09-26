MiamiCoin (MIA) One Day Volume Hits $9,773.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011110 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00147812 BTC.

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,825,734,056 coins. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

