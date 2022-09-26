Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.96.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.