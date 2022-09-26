Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average is $272.18. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

