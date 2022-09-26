MiL.k Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $314.51 million and $2.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

