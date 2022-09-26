Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,847 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,030. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.99 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

