Milestone Advisory Partners Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

GILD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. 79,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.