Milestone Advisory Partners Has $5.92 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up about 4.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 1.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RYU stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.74. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,899. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88.

