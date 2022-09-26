Milestone Advisory Partners Has $527,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,433 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. 52,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,389. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

