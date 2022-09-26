Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.28% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,796. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

