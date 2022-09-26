Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 17,178 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,745. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

