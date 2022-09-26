Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 924,298 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,298 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,927. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

