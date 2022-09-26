Milestone Advisory Partners Takes $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 3.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

