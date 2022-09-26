Million (MM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.78 Million

Million (MM) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Million coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00013809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Million has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Million has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. Telegram | Kakao Talk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Million using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

