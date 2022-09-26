MimbleWimbleCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $326.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00006242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00147924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00758760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604486 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,866,106 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

