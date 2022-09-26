MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.73 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $88.73 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,907,812 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

