MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.03 Million

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004722 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00048011 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.76 or 0.01630500 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00034746 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.