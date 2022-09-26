Minter HUB Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.29 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Minter HUB has a market cap of $7.29 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00084525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

