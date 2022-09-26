Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,253,623,548 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

